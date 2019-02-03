RAPID CITY | Ralph Louis Hadley, 75, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at David M. Dorsett Healthcare Community in Spearfish.
Ralph Louis Hadley, son of Charles M. and Inez May (Guy) Hadley was born May 3, 1943, at Colchester, VT. Ralph was a Vietnam veteran, spending 21 years in the United States Air Force with heavy involvement in radio and satellite communications. He retired from the military in January 1985. On June 26, 1985, he married Beverly Jean Hansen. They lived in various places throughout the United States and spent seven years living abroad, in England, before settling in Rapid City in 1998.
Ralph was a life member of TREA and former Chapter President; he was also a member of VFW, and Fraternal Order of Eagles.
A Celebration of Ralph's life will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at TREA - The Retired Enlisted Association, 1981 Centre St. Mr. Brad Colling will officiate. Inurnment, with military honors by TREA, will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
We would like to thank the David M. Dorsett Healthcare Community for the kind and compassionate care Ralph received during his stay. Ralph requested that any memorials be directed to Chapter 28 TREA. THANK YOU!
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home (kirkfuneralhome.com).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.