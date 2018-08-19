JOHNSTON, S.C. | Arthur A. Hagelstein, MD, 100, passed away on Aug. 8, 2018. He passed gently surrounded by family and caregivers. He was living in Johnston, South Carolina, with his son, Eric. For the past two years, an extraordinary group of very loving women provided care for Arthur in Eric’s home. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Heidi, in 1996, and his wife, Betty, in 2011.
Born and raised in Boston, Arthur graduated from the University of Massachusetts. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1941 and was commissioned as an officer and his duty assignment was attending medical school at Boston University. He graduated in 1945 and served with the Naval Office of Medical Research. He married Elisabeth B. Andersen and they raised seven children: Christine, Judith, Marie, Karen, Eric, Sara and Heidi.
Arthur was board-certified in Internal Medicine. He embarked on a career traveling the world and serving as a U.S. State Department Medical Officer in Ghana and Indonesia. He became an expert in tropical medicine and worked at hospitals in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The family moved to Fort Meade, SD, where Arthur was Chief of Medicine at the VA Hospital. Arthur and Betty raised their seven children, many horses and several cocker spaniels in South Dakota. Arthur also enjoyed flying his airplane and playing piano.
They retired in Port Angeles, WA. Arthur moved to Johnston, SC, in 2016. He was an insightful, compassionate doctor, great father, grandfather and friend to many. His spirit of adventure, his wisdom, and his sense of humor have enriched us all.
He requested donations to Doctors Without Borders USA, 40 Rector St., 16th Flr, New York, NY 10006.
