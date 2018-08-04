RAPID CITY | Gene Emmit Haines, 86, was born April 25, 1932, in Ann Lake Township, MN. Gene was in the U.S. Air Force for more than 26 years travelling to multiple countries throughout his career. He loved his military career. He went on to become a driver for Jack Rabbit Bus Lines for many more years.
He is survived by Tony (Sherry) Haines, Mark (Shirley) Haines, Dean Haines, Steve Totton, Melody (Sal) Reza, David (Jody) Totton and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Landis; spouses, Joyce Haines and Virginia Haines; and brother, Duane Haines.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family through behrenswilson.com.
