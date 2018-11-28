PHOENIX, Ariz. | Robert Stanley Hall, 77, passed away Nov. 18, 2018, at home. He was born Nov. 8, 1941, in Rapid City, SD, to Clifton Leslie and Mildred Elizabeth (Gibbins) Hall. Bob graduated from Rapid City High School in 1959, served in the Marine Corps and was a graduate of South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.
Survivors include his wife, Connie; two sons; his sister, Mary (Roy) Olson of Rapid City; and three nieces.
Heritage Funeral Chapel of Peoria is in charge of arrangements. (heritagefuneralchapels.com)
