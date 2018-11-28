Try 3 months for $3
Robert Hall

PHOENIX, Ariz. | Robert Stanley Hall, 77, passed away Nov. 18, 2018, at home. He was born Nov. 8, 1941, in Rapid City, SD, to Clifton Leslie and Mildred Elizabeth (Gibbins) Hall. Bob graduated from Rapid City High School in 1959, served in the Marine Corps and was a graduate of South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.

Survivors include his wife, Connie; two sons; his sister, Mary (Roy) Olson of Rapid City; and three nieces.

Heritage Funeral Chapel of Peoria is in charge of arrangements. (heritagefuneralchapels.com)

Celebrate
the life of: Hall, Robert S.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments