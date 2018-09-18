Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SPEARFISH | Darrell Floyd Halse, 69, died Sept. 14, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at First United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

