Try 3 months for $3

PIEDMONT | Scot Halverson, 65, died Dec. 22, 2017.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, 2018, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Halverson, Scot
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments