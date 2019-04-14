MAPLE GROVE, Minn. | Vern E. Halvorson passed into the arms of Jesus on April 10, 2019, in his home at Silver Creek on Main in Maple Grove, his wife at his side.
Vern Halvorson was born on July 6, 1929, to Victor Norman Halvorson and Emma Louella (Gullickson) Halvorson of Sinai, SD. The first of five children, he was born in Arlington, SD.
Vern is survived by his wife, Karen; his daughter, Ruth Ann (Nathan) Simpson; stepdaughters Ranee (Todd) Fairbanks and Robin (Mark) Lieberg; stepson, Bob Johnson; three brothers, Curtis (LaVonne) Halvorson, David (Lois) Halvorson and Kenneth (Linda) Halvorson; his sister, Doris (Darrell) Autio; brothers-in-law, Jim Collier and Gordan (Vernie) Stoddard; grandchildren, David Simpson, Sean DeWitt, Haley Johnson, Jordan Marschke, Sydney Johnson; great-granddaughter, Willow Olivia DeWitt; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Jean; brothers- in-law, Morris Stoddard, Leonard Stoddard, Darrel Stoddard, Jim Stoddard; and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Nieman.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. CDT on Monday, April 15, at Kozlak Radulovich Funeral Chapel, 13745 Reimer Drive, in Maple Grove, with visitation one hour prior.
This summer, at a time yet to be decided, Vern’s ashes will be inurned at Fort Meade National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. There will be an announcement in the Rapid City Journal when a time has been decided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.