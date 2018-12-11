Try 1 month for 99¢

SPEARFISH | Maurice L. Ham, 85, died Dec. 8, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 17 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Inurnment to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

