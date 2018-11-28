SPEARFISH | On Nov. 24, 2018, Lyle Hambek, 86, was called home to Heaven. Lyle was born in 1932 in Gregory to James and Lillian Hambek, who farmed south of Gregory. Though Lyle’s childhood was difficult, he helped support his mother after his parent’s divorce, and graduated from high school in 1951. Lyle served in the Army and earned the Combat Infantry Badge for his time in the Korean War.
After the war he was a lineman for Gregory County before becoming a carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Lyle married Gaye Stroschine on Sept. 11, 1963, and was the father to three children, Brian, Pam, and Donnie. Lyle and Gaye moved from Gregory to Piedmont and then to Spearfish in 1970, where they became involved in the community. He helped build the Mountain View Baptist Church, served in the Lions Club, and served as commander of the American Legion. Lyle retired from the Postal Service in 1989 and began his second career as an electrician before working for Knecht Home Center. Lyle was the best grandfather a kid could have and spoiled his grandkids, slipping candy to them when Mom and Grandma weren’t looking.
Lyle is survived by his sister, Carol (Ted) Fowler; children, Brian Hambek, Pam (Terry) Anderson, Donnie (Naomi) Hambek; and grandchildren, Allison, Courtney and Kirsten Anderson, and Thatcher Hambek. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Hambek; father, James Hambek; wife, Gaye; and uncle, Tony Hambek. We miss him terribly but know he has passed through the haze of Alzheimer’s into the clarity of Heaven.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to benefit the Spearfish Lion’s Club and the American Legion Post 164.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.