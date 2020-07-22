Hamblet Jr., Tracy E. 'Gene'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Colonel Tracy (Gene) E. Hamblet Jr. died July 13, 2020, in Rapid City, SD.

Tracy was born November 12, 1941, to Tracy E. and Helen L. (Lindic) Hamblet in Sturgis, SD where he graduated from Sturgis High School in 1959.

Tracy enlisted in the South Dakota National Guard as a private during his senior year of high school and retired from the military 37 years later as a Colonel. He was a full-time employee for the National Guard for 28 of his 37- year career. He retired from the military November 30, 1996. After retirement and to the date of his passing, he pursued several successful business opportunities to include Dakota Hardscapes, Turf and Erosion Solutions, Dust Control Contractors and B&H Hardscapes Manufacturing.

Tracy married Barbara E. Kuborn on December 24, 1965 and to this marriage one son and one daughter were born. Later in life, he married June McKie on June 26, 2011.