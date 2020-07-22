Hamblet Jr., Tracy E. 'Gene'

RAPID CITY | Colonel Tracy (Gene) E. Hamblet Jr. died July 13, 2020, in Rapid City, SD.
Tracy was born November 12, 1941, to Tracy E. and Helen L. (Lindic) Hamblet in Sturgis, SD where he graduated from Sturgis High School in 1959.
Tracy enlisted in the South Dakota National Guard as a private during his senior year of high school and retired from the military 37 years later as a Colonel. He was a full-time employee for the National Guard for 28 of his 37- year career. He retired from the military November 30, 1996. After retirement and to the date of his passing, he pursued several successful business opportunities to include Dakota Hardscapes, Turf and Erosion Solutions, Dust Control Contractors and B&H Hardscapes Manufacturing.
Tracy married Barbara E. Kuborn on December 24, 1965 and to this marriage one son and one daughter were born. Later in life, he married June McKie on June 26, 2011.
His favorite civic organization was the Optimist Club in which he attained the position of Lt. Governor. He was currently or a previous member of several other organizations and boards to include: Rotary, Elks Lodge #1187, Knights of Columbus, Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, Black Hills Girl Scouts Board of Directors, National Guard Association, and both the Golf Course Superintendents Association of South Dakota and the United States. Tracy’s favorite past times were spending time with family, golfing, fly-fishing, hunting, skiing and biking.
He is survived by his son Tracy (JR) Hamblet, wife LaNae and granddaughter MaRin of Rapid City, SD; his daughter Brooke Hamblet and her sons Freddy and Gray of Ft. Worth, TX; Stepson, Matt Berger of Rapid City, SD; his sister Vicki Forrest, Houston, TX; brother Jeff Rogers and wife Janelle, Nashville, TN; sister Cindy Townsend and husband Dan of Sturgis, SD; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Tracy E. Hamblet Sr. and Louise H. Rogers, spouses Barbara Hamblet and June McKie, and sister Kristin Hausman.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10 am at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis at 12:30 p.m. with military honors.
A detailed obituary may be seen at www.osheimschmidt.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.