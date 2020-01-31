Hamling, Donald J.

RAPID CITY | Donald Joe Hamling was born July 30, 1939 to Bessie Wynona Hamling and Joseph Oliver Hamling at St. Joseph Hospital in Deadwood. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family (Team Don) on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at his home, fulfilling his final request.
Don attended the following schools: a country school in Watertown, Cleghorn Grade School, Canyon Lake Grade School and Cathedral Grade School in Rapid City, St. Nicolas Grade School in Garrison, ND, graduating from Cathedral High School in Rapid City in 1958.
Don served in the U.S. Army active duty from 1962 to 1965 at the U.S. Army Medical Depot, 7th Army, in Einsedlerhof, Germany. His employment included: Andy & Pete’s Standard Service Station at 6th and St. Joe in Rapid City; Henry Hacket Construction in Rapid City; Dean Kurtz Construction in Rapid City; American Bridge Missile Site; Royal Construction in Sheridan, WY at Black Thunder Coal Mine; retiring from the City of Rapid City Water Department in operations in 2003 as Maintenance Chief after many years of loyal service.
Don married Marilyn Van Winkle and to this union a daughter, Rebecca Hopkins, was born. Don subsequently married Vivian Allen Schultz in Rapid City in 1971, adding Vivian’s two daughters, Cindy Johnson and Carol Layton, to his family. He loved them and supported them as if they were his own.
Don was one of the good guys. He enjoyed the simple things in life and many outdoor activities, including golf. There wasn’t a thing he couldn’t fix and if he couldn’t fix it, duct tape could. He loved his family unconditionally and delighted in attending all of his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting and extra-curricular activities. He was always their biggest fan and took immense pleasure in their successes.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Sharon Reich; nephew, Tim Reich; grandson, Benjamin Layton; son-in-law, Wayne Layton; and many other family members that he loved.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Vivian Hamling; daughters, Rebecca Hopkins, Cynthia (Glen) Johnson, and Carol Layton; sister, Darenda (Raymond) Bott; grandchildren, Jason Layton, Chris (Beth) Hopkins, Katie (Parker) Frederick, Matthew (Chelsea) Hopkins, and Megan Hopkins; step-grandson, Darick Hopkins; great-grandchildren, Remi Brooks, Sawyer Hopkins, Avery Frederick, Alessia Hopkins, and a baby boy due in April. He is also survived by his niece and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Canyon Lake Activity Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to St. Joseph Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326, http://www.stjo.org and/or St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004 http://stlabre.org.
