Hamm, Robert

NEW UNDERWOOD | Robert "Bob" Hamm, 95, died Feb. 7, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home. Private burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

