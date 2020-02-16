Hamm, Robert

After the war, Bob returned to California and married the love of his life, Rita, on Dec. 27, 1952. Soon after, the newlyweds made their way to Rapid City and started their family. They had two sons, Gary Lee Hamm and Donald Bruce Hamm.

It was upon his return to Rapid City that Bob worked with his brothers, Glen and Warren, building stock dams in Mission. It was during this time that Bob and Warren crashed a 2-seater plane and fortunately they “walked away.” Bob put his iron working skills to good use as he helped build Douglas High School. In addition, he started his own welding shop, Precision Welding. Bob was busy many evenings when he ran night classes to teach and certify welders who went on to work at missile sites. In addition, Bob and his brother, Warren, also worked on fencing around various missile sites as well as Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Many will recognize a unique landmark that still stands in Rapid City and can be seen for miles. Bob’s company, Precision Welding, fabricated the windmill at the Windmill Truck Stop. In addition, Bob was co-founder of Southern Hills Mining and he also served as a board member for both the Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department and the Black Hills Electric Co-op. For over 20 years, Bob employed his many talents in the timber industry with Hamm’s Wood Products.