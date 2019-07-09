{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Ted E. Hamm, 82, died July 6, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 11 a.m. on July 12, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Hamm, Ted E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments