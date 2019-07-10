RAPID CITY | Ted E. Hamm, 82, passed away on July 6,2019 at the Fort Meade VA Healthcare after a long battle with health issues.
Ted was born Jan. 17, 1937 in Rapid City to Una and Del Hamm. He had three siblings: Leo Hamm, Dean Hamm and Bessy Hamm. He has three children from his first marriage, Bret Hamm, Bart Hamm and Brandi Hamm and two stepchildren from his departed wife, Andy Hamm: Cindy Blewett and Jim Johnson. Ted also leaves behind his lady, Bobbie Hallett, who stood by his side through many years and was a true angel through his final days.
He has nine grandchildren, Clayton, Brinton, Zachary, Mason, Craig, Chris, Cole, Jerica and Kalie; and three great-grandchildren.
Ted was a polished cowboy and lived his life to the fullest. He served time in the U.S. Army. He was also a bricklayer/mason. Ted was an accomplished businessman and owner of Black Hills Wild Game Ranch. He also had a life at the rodeo, loved to fish and made his own tackle. Ted was an expert hunter and loved to make world class pheasant poppers and meats for all. He was always full of jokes and had that “Hamm” charm that made you love him for life. He will be dearly missed by all he touched and cherished in our hearts and memories forever.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, with full military honors rendered by the Rushmore VFW Post 1273 and the South Dakota Army National Guard. A reception will follow at 4 p.m. at the Sun Inn Lounge (at the Days Inn), 725 Jackson Blvd., in Rapid City.
His online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
