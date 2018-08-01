Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SUMMERSET | Kenneth “Dudley” Hanks, 58, died July 30, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 3 p.m. on Aug. 6, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Hanks, Kenneth 'Dudley'
