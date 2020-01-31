Hansen, Elvyn R.

PIERRE | Elvyn Richard Hansen, 92, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Avera Saint Mary's Hospital in Pierre following a brief illness.

Elvyn was born on Nov. 20, 1927 in Veblen, SD, to John and Anna (Damm) Hansen. Elvyn grew up on the family farm near Veblen along with seven brothers and one sister. He attended school through the eighth grade.

On Feb. 20, 1945, Elvyn and his twin brother, Edwin, joined the U.S. Navy and were called to active duty on April 18, 1945 during WWII, and were honorably discharged on July 7, 1946 as the war ended. After his service, Elvyn returned home and on Sept. 2, 1948, he married the love of his life, Darlene Schreier. They raised two children, Paul and Vicky, and were married for 43 years until Darlene passed away in 1991, one day before her 60th birthday.

Elvyn worked road construction as a heavy equipment operator most of his life and he and Darlene moved to follow jobs living in many communities in South Dakota, as well as North Dakota and Minnesota, before finally settling in the Pierre area. Elvyn was a member of the VFW and the American Legion.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}