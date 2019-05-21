{{featured_button_text}}

CUSTER | Alfred L. Hanson, 88, died May 19, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5–7 p.m. on May 24, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on May 25, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at the Custer Cemetery.

