RAPID CITY | Delbert Lloyd "Del" Harbaugh Jr., 87, died June 21, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on June 26, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

