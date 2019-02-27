CUSTER | Clair E. Harris, 89, passed away Feb. 23, 2019.
Clair grew up in White River. After serving in Korea and marrying his soulmate, Bonita Prokop Harris, he built a career with the USDA, traveling South Dakota, working with farmers and ranchers. Bonita and Clair eventually settled in Custer, on a small ranch where he enjoyed spoiling their cows and riding his ATV around the ranch.
Clair was a loving father and grandfather, a dapper dresser, a friend to all he met and described as a true gentleman. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, whistling, and loved spending winters in Arizona after retiring.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Bonita; daughters, Sheri (Ray) Webster of Custer, and Jane (Lester) Wise of Monroe, WI; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Clair's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home.
