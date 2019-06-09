{{featured_button_text}}

THORNTON, Colo. | George Thomas Hart Sr., 93, died May 30, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. on June 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip, S.D. Burial will be at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

