RAPID CITY | Stanley Burtz Harter, 86, went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2019.
Stanley was born Jan. 5, 1933, to Amos and Irene (Burtz) Harter in Carter, SD. He grew up in the country near Bonesteel and Witten, SD. His family moved to Rapid City in his late teens. He served in the Army in the Korean War where he worked in the Flash and Sound. He met the love of his life and married Lois O’Bryan on Dec. 28, 1955. They celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Lois Harter; his children, Marleen (Duane) Egberg, Connie (Dwight) Wagner, Starla (Mark) Troutner, David (Ladda) Harter, Janice Harter, and Randy (Doreen) Harter; 21 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; one sister; and three brothers. He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Dean Harter; his parents, Amos and Irene Harter; a sister; and a baby brother.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at the funeral home. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Buffalo Gap Cemetery.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the funeral home website.
