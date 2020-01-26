Hartford, Robert 'Bob'
Hartford, Robert 'Bob'

Robert Hartford

July 3, 1936 – Jan. 19, 2020

RAPID CITY | Robert “Bob” F. Hartford was born July 3, 1936 in rural Cedar Bluffs, NE. He passed away on Jan. 19, 2020 in Rapid City, surrounded by his loving family, Lori, John, Bobbi, AJ and Ali Schaefbauer, all of Rapid City.

A memorial party in celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date in Fremont, NE, with interment at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. 

Behrens Wilson Funeral Home 

