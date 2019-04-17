{{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | Edward Jacob Hartle, 97, died April 13, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on April 23, at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs. Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

