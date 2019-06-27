{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Hatfield

RAPID CITY | Richard Hatfield, 82, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Regional Home Health Plus Hospice House.

Richard Marshal Ryan Hatfield was born Jan. 3, 1937, in Washington, DC. His dad was in the civil service. They lived in Lincoln, NE, St. Petersburg, FL, and he grew up in Southern California. He graduated from Chaffey High School in Ontario, CA, in June 1955. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan; Colorado Springs, CO; Rushmore Air Force Station, SD; RAF Mildenhall, England; and March AFB Riverside, CA where he retired after 22 years active duty on May 31, 1976.

In May 1959, he met the love of his life, Veronica Francis Ament and they were married on Dec. 1, 1959. He is survived by his wife and their children, Brenda Lee, Marshal Gene, Richard Keith, Stephanie Kay, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Richard was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Joseph Richard McDaniel.

Visitation begins at 4 p.m., with 6 p.m. Vigil services today at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. 

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28, at the Cathedral.

Inurnment, with military honors, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home (kirkfuneralhome.com).

