Hauff, Sylvan R.

RAPID CITY | Sylvan Racine Hauff, 90, bid farewell to this world on June 29, 2020, after living a long and purposeful life.
Born Nov. 28, 1929, in Rosebud, SD, to William and Leona Hauff, Sylvan lived the first years of his life on a small ranch near Norris, SD. At age five, he was enrolled at the Pine Ridge Indian Boarding School, where he lived nine months out of the year for the next 13 years. It was there, at age 10, he met a young girl, Margaret Skalinder, who was his first and only love. Both shy youngsters, they became fast friends spending as much time together as possible.
Sylvan represented Oglala Community High School at Boy’s State, played football as an outstanding quarterback, was elected senior class president, and gave the salutatory speech to his fellow classmates at the school’s graduation. He went to college on an ROTC scholarship, graduating from the University of South Dakota with a degree in Sociology and earning a commission as Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was immediately stationed at Fort Benning, where he completed Officer’s training and became the Infantry Unit Commander at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. He was promoted to the rank of First Lieutenant, awarded the National Defense Service Medal during the Korean War and an Army of Occupation Medal-Germany. Receiving his honorable separation papers in 1955, he served in the U.S. Army Reserve until his honorable discharge in 1963.
Back from Germany in 1955, he accepted a position with the State Department of Public Welfare in Winner, SD. A social caseworker, Sylvan selflessly devoted his time to the underprivileged in the community. While visiting his father in Martin, he ran into his childhood sweetheart, Margaret. On Dec. 23, 1955, they married, and Sylvan adopted Margaret’s three children from a previous marriage: April, Steven, and Tracy. Sylvan had many skills, but the children loved his exceptional talent as a storyteller, never sure what was fact and what was fiction.
A year later, Sylvan accepted a position in Sioux Falls with the US District Court as a Federal Probation and Parole Officer. Four more children joined the Hauff household: Echo, Alison, Bradley, and Brian. In 1970, Sylvan was asked to head the probation department at the newly established US District Court office and the family moved to Rapid City. In 1982, he was appointed Chief Federal Probation Officer for the State of South Dakota.
Retirement at 55 was mandatory for his position, but Sylvan did not stop working altogether. He contracted with the FBI to work on cold murder cases before being asked to join the law firm of Lynn, Jackson, Schultz, and Lebrun as an investigator. After several years with them, he retired to enjoy fishing, gardening, bird watching, growing grapes, making wine, woodcarving, beadwork, and ballroom dancing.
Sylvan had a commanding presence and with his keen intelligence, love of debate and discussion and great wit, he was trusted, admired, and deeply respected by everyone he met. In 2014, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s but never lost his sense of humor or his desire for a good conversation. His final year of life was spent with Margaret at The Village at Skyline Pines, where he delighted in teaching his caregivers the Lakota language. To his family, he was kind, loving, patient, and supportive, greatly enriching our lives. We are so blessed to have had his loving care, and we will forever cherish his memory.
Those sharing the profound loss of this wonderful man include his devoted wife of 64 years, Margaret (Maggie) Hauff of Rapid City; seven children, April Gustafson (Michael) of Deadwood, Steven Hauff of Spearfish, Tracy Hauff of Rapid City, Echo Rust (Dr. John Weiss) of Rapid City, Alison Strauss (John) of Deadwood, Rev. Dr. Bradley Hauff (Ruth) of Woodbury, MN, and Brian Hauff of Rapid City; eight grandchildren, Dr. Daniel Rederth (Heather) of Rapid City, Amy Rederth-Green of Rapid City, Anthony Hauff of Billings, MT, Steve Johnson of Broomfield, CO, Nathan Smith of Lafayette, CO, Thomas Rust of Black Hawk, Tyler Rust of Binghamton, NY, and Nora Ness (Phil) of Rapid City; six great-grandchildren, Nick and Davis Green of Rapid City, Devon and Dylon Hauff of Billings, MT, Saväna and Mavis Smith of Lafayette, CO, and Tiana Rust of Piedmont; sister-in-law, CeCee Bolzer of Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sylvan was preceded in death by his parents, William and Leona; brothers, William C. Hauff (Cordelia) and Richard Hauff (Judy); and sister, Luella Torres (Manuel).
Sylvan will be laid to rest at Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date when restrictions are lifted.
The family wishes for any memorials to be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
