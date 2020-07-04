Hauff, Sylvan R.

Back from Germany in 1955, he accepted a position with the State Department of Public Welfare in Winner, SD. A social caseworker, Sylvan selflessly devoted his time to the underprivileged in the community. While visiting his father in Martin, he ran into his childhood sweetheart, Margaret. On Dec. 23, 1955, they married, and Sylvan adopted Margaret’s three children from a previous marriage: April, Steven, and Tracy. Sylvan had many skills, but the children loved his exceptional talent as a storyteller, never sure what was fact and what was fiction.

A year later, Sylvan accepted a position in Sioux Falls with the US District Court as a Federal Probation and Parole Officer. Four more children joined the Hauff household: Echo, Alison, Bradley, and Brian. In 1970, Sylvan was asked to head the probation department at the newly established US District Court office and the family moved to Rapid City. In 1982, he was appointed Chief Federal Probation Officer for the State of South Dakota.

Retirement at 55 was mandatory for his position, but Sylvan did not stop working altogether. He contracted with the FBI to work on cold murder cases before being asked to join the law firm of Lynn, Jackson, Schultz, and Lebrun as an investigator. After several years with them, he retired to enjoy fishing, gardening, bird watching, growing grapes, making wine, woodcarving, beadwork, and ballroom dancing.