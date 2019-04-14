{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Robert L. Haugen, 84, died April 12, 2019.

He was in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on DATE at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Haugen, Robert L.
