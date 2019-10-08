{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Eugene L. Haviland, 91, died Oct. 6, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 11, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

