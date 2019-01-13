RAPID CITY | Thomas A. Hawkinson, 89, was called home by the Lord on Jan. 6, 2019. He was born Jan. 21, 1929, in Detroit Lakes, MN, to Arthur and Susan Hawkinson.
Selfless, generous and kind symbolized his life. Tom was a supportive person and always looked for the best in other people and never judged anyone for their actions or decisions. He was a quiet, humble man who lived a quiet life and graciously offered advice to those who asked. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren beyond measure. He was always more concerned about others’ well being than his own and was funny and quick-witted. He loved driving through the Black Hills and would take anyone he could for a drive any chance he got. He enjoyed life with his family and friends and practiced his faith at Blessed Sacrament Church.
Tom grew up in the Detroit Lakes area and entered the U.S. Navy in June 1946. He served aboard the USS Shangri-La and was honorably discharged in April 1948. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in June of 1953 with a degree in Civil Engineering and married his sweetheart, Barbara Uhlir. He began his career with the Minnesota Department of Highways, working in design and then as Traffic Engineer. In 1962, Tom moved the family to Rapid City where he continued his career as a Civil Engineer for the Cretex Company. He retired in 1991 after 29 years with Cretex. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling, golf, and some hobbies.
He is survived by his five children, Teresa (Rick) Ehret, Lawrence, KS, Thomas P. (Stephanie) Hawkinson, Loveland, CO, Jean Hawkinson, Rapid City, William Hawkinson, Cumberland, ME, and Andrew (Heather) Hawkinson, Dubuque, IA; and a sister, Suzanne (Dutch) Saettler of Monmouth, IL. He also leaves 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Susan Hawkinson; and his former wife Barbara.
Private graveside services were held by the family on Jan. 8, 2019, at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
