Hawley, Charles

RAPID CITY | Charles Hawley, 68, died Feb. 13, 2020.
He served in the United States Marine Corps.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
