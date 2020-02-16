Hawley, Charles
Hawley, Charles

RAPID CITY | Charles Hawley, 68, died Feb. 13, 2020.

He served in the United States Marine Corps.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Service information

Feb 19
Visitation
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Feb 19
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
1:00PM
Feb 19
Burial
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
2:30PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
