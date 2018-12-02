TUCSON, Ariz. | Anthony Haynes, 58, formerly of Winslow, AZ, died on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. He was born Anthony Whirlwind Soldier on Feb. 27, 1960, in Rapid City, SD, to Grace Soldier. He was adopted by Everette and Mary Haynes in Cupertino, CA, in April 1964.
He joined the U.S. Navy after high school, where he served for three years. After the Navy he relocated to Arizona and remained there until death. Tony retired from the Arizona Department of Corrections.
Tony is survived by his sister, Evelyn Link and husband Randall; his nephews, Randall Link Jr. and Malcolm Link; and many other family and friends.
Tony was preceded in death by his birth mother, Grace Soldier, and his adoptive parents, Everette and Mary Haynes.
Tony was an avid hunter, golfer and bowler. He loved animals and always adopted from his local shelter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to your local SPCA. The family of Anthony Haynes wishes to thank The Veterans Administration in Tucson for their exceptional help.
Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.