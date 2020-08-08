Heezen, Jay A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | Jay A. Heezen, 76, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 6, 2020. He passed after a lengthy battle with dementia at the South Dakota Veterans Home in Hot Springs, with family by his side.

Jay Allen Heezen was born May 23, 1944 to Merle and Evelyn (Harmon) Heezen at Plankinton, SD. He attended country school at Pleasant Lake School where he graduated from the 8th grade in 1958. He then went on to attend Plankinton High School and graduated in 1962. Jay attended The School of Mines in Rapid City his freshman year of college, afterwards transferring to the University of Minnesota, College of Agriculture for another year. Jay was then accepted at the University of Minnesota, College of Veterinary Medicine. He graduated from Veterinary School in 1968.

After graduation, Jay enlisted in the U.S. Army Veterinary Corp and served from 1968 to 1970. During that time he attended food inspection school in Chicago, and basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He then attended officer training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. He went on to serve his country in Pleiku, Vietnam. While there; he cared for military working dogs, handled food inspections, public health, worked with special forces in civilian affairs, taught animal husbandry, and introduced rearing of chickens, rabbits, and pigs to the native villages in the central highlands of Vietnam. Jay was honorably discharged in 1970.