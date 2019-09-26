{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Clarence G. Heilman, 90, died Sept. 23, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 6 p.m. Vigil services on Sept. 29, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 30, at the church. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Clarence Heilman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments