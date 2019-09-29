RAPID CITY | Clarence G. Heilman, 90, died Monday Sept. 23, 2019, in the Brain and Spine ICU at Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls, surrounded by his loving family.
Clarence, son to Anton and Magdelina (Gabriel) Heilman, was born June 7, 1929, in Bowdle. He was one of five children. He graduated from Roscoe High School. After he moved to Aberdeen, he married the love of his life, Joan Brendel, and they raised two daughters. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1951-1953.
Clarence started working for the Coca-Cola Bottling Co in Aberdeen in 1953. In 1987, he moved to Rapid City and began working for Coca-Cola Bottling Company High Country. There, he became part of the Coca-Cola High Country family and later affectionately became known as “The Coca-Cola Legend”.
Clarence enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything that had to do with spending time with his family and friends. He was a member and an active participant in several organizations including the VFW, American Legion, the Elks, and the Moose Lodge.
He is survived by two daughters, Susan VanNorton (Doug) of Rapid City, and Dawn Portka (Alan) of Seattle, WA; three grandchildren, Chris VanNorton (Jessica) and Sammi Jo Wetch (Rich), all of Rapid City, and Amber Westbrook (John) of Seattle; three great-grandchildren, Payton Wetch, Dominic VanNorton, and Landon Wetch; one sister, Florence Lehr of Aberdeen; and several nieces and nephews
Preceding Clarence in death are his wife, Joan Heilman; his parents, Anton and Magdelina Heilman; brothers, Christ and Floyd Heilman; sister, Lenora Malsam; and several brother- and sisters-in law.
Visitation will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with a 6 p.m. Christian Wake service on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Following the Wake service, there will an opportunity for family and friends to share a fond memory of Clarence.
Christian Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at the church. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A memorial has been established to the Rushmore VFW Post 1273.
