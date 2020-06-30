Heisz, Donald
RAPID CITY | Donald Heisz, 86, died June 24, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Private family memorial services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

