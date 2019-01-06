Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Jerald L. "Jerry" Hellwig, 79, died Jan. 1, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Hellwig, Jerald L.
