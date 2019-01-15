PIERRE | Ray Henderson, 90, died Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at Avera Maryhouse.
Survivors include his wife, Nadine of Pierre; his son, Todd (Barb) and grandsons, Greg and Brad (Shelby) of Painesville, Ohio; and his daughters, Sheryl (Dan) Rood and granddaughters, Kristina Schuler (Steven), Ashley Hail (Braden) and Melissa Lowry (Donny) of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Shelly (Kevin) Smith, grandson Noah and granddaughter Rachel, of Chicago, Illinois. He is also survived by a sister, Avis Benthin of Lauderdale, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Emily Henderson of Hamill; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lauren; sister, Myrna Nesson and her husband Russell; and brother-in-law, Keith Benthin of Lauderdale, Minnesota.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Isburg Funeral Chapel.
Services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17, at Lutheran Memorial Church. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. MST at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
