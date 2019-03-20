Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Dale Roy Hendrickson, 86, died March 14, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on March 25, at First Wesleyan Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Hendrickson, Dale
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments