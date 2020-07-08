Hengen Sr., Orville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Orville John Hengen Sr., 100, was born Oct. 24, 1919, in White Lake to Melinda and John Hengen. He was raised with three brothers and two sisters. He lived through the Dust Bowl, the Great Depression, joined the CCC, and fought in WWII as a tanker in the 2D Armored Division. He and Lucille, his wife of 78 years, raised six children in White Lake and Rapid City. He was admired and adored by his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A very kind and gentle man, Orville went to Heaven on July 4, 2020.

The family moved to Rapid City in 1959. Orville was a mechanic for James Motor Company and Black Hills Oldsmobile and Cadillac. Although he only had an 8th grade education, you would have thought he had a PhD in mechanics. He had a mind that could build things from scratch and could repair anything; he knew re-purposing before it was a word. He retired in 1988 but continued working from home, fixing whatever friends and family brought him. At age 90 he pulled and repaired his last transmission out of a grandchild’s car.

Being 100 years old, Orville could share many, many stories and experiences of the past. He always respected other people’s views, never judged anyone and never argued politics.