Henrickson, Adam J.
Henrickson, Adam J.

RAPID CITY | Adam James Henrickson, 23, died Sept. 10, 2020, in Ruschberg, Germany.

He served in the U.S. Army.

A visitation with military honors will be from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Crown Hill Mortuary in Wheat Ridge, Colo.

A Celebration of Life will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, at Inspiration Point Park, Denver.

