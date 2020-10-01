Henzlik, Marvin D.

RAPID CITY | Marvin D. Henzlik, 94, died Oct. 1, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the funeral home.

Private burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.