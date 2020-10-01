 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henzlik, Marvin D.
0 entries

Henzlik, Marvin D.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Marvin D. Henzlik, 94, died Oct. 1, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the funeral home.

Private burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News