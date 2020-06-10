Herman, Kenneth J.
0 entries

Herman, Kenneth J.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOX ELDER | Kenneth James Herman, 75, died June 5, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Inurnment with military honors will be at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Herman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News