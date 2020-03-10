Herman, Michael E.

RAPID CITY | Michael E. Herman, 69, died March 5, 2020.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 16, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Service information
Mar 16
Memorial Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
10:00AM
Kirk Funeral Home
Burial
Monday, March 16, 2020
Black Hills National Cemetery
