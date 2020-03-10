Herman, Michael E.
0 entries

Herman, Michael E.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Michael E. Herman, 69, died March 5, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 16, at Kirk Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

To send flowers to the family of Michael Herman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 16
Memorial Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
10:00AM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Memorial Service begins.
Mar 16
Burial
Monday, March 16, 2020
11:30AM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Burial begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News