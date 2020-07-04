Herring, Eldon

After being discharged from the service, Eldon moved his family to Brookings, SD, to attend South Dakota State College where he received an agronomy degree. He worked as a soil scientist with the Bureau of Reclamation in Huron, SD, and then moved to Sturgis where he worked for the Soil Conservation Service. Eldon was a walking encyclopedia when it came to the landscape and soils of South Dakota. He had been on so many farms and ranches across the state that a trip with him on Hwy 14 was an education for anyone traveling with him. He walked many miles over South Dakota’s farm and ranch land, taking soil samples and then recording his findings on aerial maps. During his journeys across South Dakota, he met farmers and ranchers, many of whom became life-long friends.