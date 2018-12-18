Try 1 month for 99¢

HOT SPRINGS | Raymond R. High Eagle, 91, died Dec. 13, 2018.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

Services will be at 12:30 p.m. today at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: High Eagle, Raymond
