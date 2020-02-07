Himmerich, Herbert J.

DEADWOOD | Herbert “Herb” J. Himmerich, 90, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Edgewood Vista Senior Living Facility in Spearfish.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Deadwood. Interment with full Military rites will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Deadwood and will continue on Tuesday, one hour prior to the time of service.

Herb was born July 31, 1929, to Jacob and Elizabeth (Steiger) Himmerich in Hazelton, N.D. He grew up on the family farm until his father’s death in 1936, moving to town and attending school in Hazleton. He entered the U.S. Army in 1951, serving for two years in the Korean War.