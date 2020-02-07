Himmerich, Herbert J.

DEADWOOD | Herbert “Herb” J. Himmerich, 90, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Edgewood Vista Senior Living Facility in Spearfish.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Deadwood. Interment with full Military rites will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Deadwood and will continue on Tuesday, one hour prior to the time of service.
Herb was born July 31, 1929, to Jacob and Elizabeth (Steiger) Himmerich in Hazelton, N.D. He grew up on the family farm until his father’s death in 1936, moving to town and attending school in Hazleton. He entered the U.S. Army in 1951, serving for two years in the Korean War.
On Sept. 23, 1951, he married Delores Wittmier, and the couple made Napoleon, N.D., their home. Herb had three distinct careers over his life, the first being a farmer, which he worked at from his teenage years until he and Delores moved to Deadwood in the early 1960s, where he began working as a gold miner at the Homestake Mine in Lead. Then, in the late 1960s, he left the mine to attend Moller Barber College in Fargo, N.D. Upon graduation, he returned to Deadwood and worked with Dutch Peyton at his shop until 1970, when he bought the shop and embarked on a nearly three-decade career as a barber and business owner.
Herb and Delores had three daughters, Cheri, Marla, and Heidi, all of whom attended schools in Deadwood and Lead. A long-time member of First Baptist Church of the Northern Hills in Deadwood, Herb was also actively involved in the local chapters of the Eagles Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was an avid bowler who proudly displayed his various trophies in the barber shop for years. The achievement he was perhaps most proud of, though, was being named Father of the Year by the Federation of Eagles in 1983. Herb also loved to fish and, in later years, watch professional basketball.
As Deadwood’s only barber for years, Herb was integral to the fabric of the community for decades, cutting hair for generations of residents in the Lead-Deadwood area while swapping the latest gossip and maintaining friendships of his many customers, even in the years after his full-on retirement in the 2000s. He will be missed.
Herb is survived by his wife of more than 68 years, Delores; his three daughters, Cheri (Glenn) King of Waldron, Arkansas; Marla (Shaun) Nacey of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Heidi (Todd) Williams of Dhahran, Saudi Arabia; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; as well as sisters Viola Langley, Alice Wallery, and Lorraine (Polly) Schantz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Elmer; and sisters Edna Lipp, Esther Wrona, and Marcella Michaels.
Arrangements are under the care of the Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel in Lead. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
