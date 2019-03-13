Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Meade A. Himrich, 81, died March 8, 2019.

He served in the South Dakota National Guard.

Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, at the Moose Lodge.

Meade A.
the life of: Himrich, Meade A.
