RAPID CITY | Thomas Robert Hislop Sr., 84, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
Tom was born March 9, 1935 in Wyoming, PA, to Harold and Bertha Hislop. He served in the U.S. Air Force, where his first assignment was in Rapid City, when he met his wife, Lillian (Rollins) Hislop. Tom and Lillian married March 5, 1955 and settled in Rapid City. Tom then worked for Williams Distributing, where he retired after 43 years. After retirement, he worked part-time for the Rapid City Parks Department.
Tom was a life member of the Elks Lodge. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge, VFW, and American Legion. Tom served on the board of the Central States Fair and he later became the President.
He loved fishing, golfing, hunting, camping, playing cards and spending time with his family.
Tom is survived by his wife, Lillian Hislop, Rapid City; children, Teresa (David) Favre, Thomas Hislop Jr., Tim (Ruth) Hislop, Tina (Todd) Kaul, and Tammy Ideker; 20 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Bertha Hislop; brother, Harold Hislop Jr., and son, Terry Hislop.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the funeral home. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
The family extends an invitation to join for fellowship and a lunch following the committal services from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 841 E. St. Patrick St., Rapid City.
An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com
