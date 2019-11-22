{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Thomas R. Hislop Sr., 84, died Nov. 20, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 25, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Nov. 26, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

