Hlavka, George R.

STURGIS | George R. Hlavka, 93, died Jan. 14, 2020.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a 6 p.m. Rosary on Monday, Jan. 20, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

